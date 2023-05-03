Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Marlins on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Kyle Wright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Wright Stats
- Kyle Wright (0-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his fifth start of the season.
Wright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 11
|3.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Wright's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 42 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .362/.453/.586 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has seven doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI (24 total hits).
- He's slashed .276/.422/.632 so far this year.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .435/.509/.543 so far this year.
- Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three walks and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI (21 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .212/.304/.444 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.