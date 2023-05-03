Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field on Wednesday at LoanDepot park against Kyle Wright, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-9).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of its games).

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 30 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-12-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 13-3 6-5 14-5 13-7 7-3

