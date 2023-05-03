Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (20-10) and Miami Marlins (16-14) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-0) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 14-3, a 82.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 156 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

