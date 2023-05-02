Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-13) will host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (19-10) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +115. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.34 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (2-0, 2.17 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored seven times and won five of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Braves have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Braves this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Vaughn Grissom 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

