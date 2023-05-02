How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez ready for the first of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.
- Fueled by 98 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored 150 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Tyler Wells
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.