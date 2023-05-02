The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves will play on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Sean Murphy among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -130 +110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Braves' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and won that game.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of its 29 opportunities.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 12-3 6-5 13-5 12-7 7-3

