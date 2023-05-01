Monday, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets and Tylor Megill, with the first pitch at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 1 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-1.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is hitting .296 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Hilliard has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Hilliard has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings