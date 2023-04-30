Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 PM ET and brodcast on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series.

You can tune in to watch the Avalanche attempt to knock off the the Kraken on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players