The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and after the second round Erik Van Rooyen is in second place at -12.

Looking to wager on Erik Van Rooyen at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Van Rooyen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 27 -8 257 0 7 1 3 $544,767

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Van Rooyen last competed at this event in 2023 and finished second.

Vidanta Vallarta will play at 7,456 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 177 yards longer than the average course Van Rooyen has played in the past year (7,279 yards).

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Van Rooyen shot better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Van Rooyen carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Van Rooyen had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.0).

Van Rooyen's one birdie or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

In that last outing, Van Rooyen's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Van Rooyen ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +900

All statistics in this article reflect Van Rooyen's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

