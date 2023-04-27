The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Kyle Wright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Wright Stats

The Braves' Kyle Wright (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

Wright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Wright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 22 5.0 7 4 3 2 1 at Royals Apr. 16 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds Apr. 11 3.0 4 4 4 3 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has nine doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 12 RBI (37 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .363/.454/.569 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 3

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 26 hits with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI.

He has a slash line of .268/.321/.526 on the year.

Albies brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 vs. Astros Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .421/.494/.553 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Apr. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He has a slash line of .244/.340/.524 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

