The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-12) 220 -610 +460 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-11.5) 220.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-12) 220 -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-11.5) 219.5 -600 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

