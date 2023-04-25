As they ready for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25 at Footprint Center.

The teams play once again after the Suns defeated the Clippers 112-100 Saturday. Kevin Durant led the Suns to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Russell Westbrook put up 37 points in the Clippers' loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been racking up 115.7 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.

The Clippers have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 117.7 points per contest, 4.1 more than their season average of 113.6.

Los Angeles connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 38.1% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers rank 13th in the league averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th, allowing 112.1 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -12.5 224

