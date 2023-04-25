How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSAZ, BSSC
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have hit.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 16th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- When Phoenix scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- This season, Los Angeles has a 32-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 19th.
- The Clippers put up just two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Phoenix is ceding 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.9).
- At home, the Suns are making 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than in road games (11.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (36.5%).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Clippers score 112.7 points per game, 1.7 less than away (114.4). Defensively they allow 110.6 points per game at home, five less than on the road (115.6).
- At home Los Angeles is allowing 110.6 points per game, five fewer points than it is away (115.6).
- The Clippers average 0.4 more assists per game at home (24.1) than on the road (23.7).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kawhi Leonard
|Out
|Knee
|Paul George
|Out
|Leg
