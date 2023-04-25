Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Olson has an RBI in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 23 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Hoeing makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.