The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI), take on starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in eight of 19 games this year (42.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (21.1%).

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

