On Monday, Sam Hilliard (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

