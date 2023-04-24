The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 25th in slugging.
  • In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Olson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (50.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (27.3%).
  • In 12 of 22 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
