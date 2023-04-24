Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.
- In seven of 12 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Pillar has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
