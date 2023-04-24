Monday, Ehire Adrianza and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins and Edward Cabrera, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Ehire Adrianza Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ehire Adrianza At The Plate (2022)

  • Adrianza hit .175 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • Adrianza had a hit 14 times last season in 37 games (37.8%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
  • Including all 37 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Adrianza drove in a run in five of 37 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He touched home plate eight times last season in 37 games (21.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ehire Adrianza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 18
.156 AVG .192
.235 OBP .288
.178 SLG .231
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
11/5 K/BB 14/6
1 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 19
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Cabrera (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
