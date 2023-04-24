The Atlanta Braves (14-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-10) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 24 at Truist Park, with Spencer Strider getting the ball for the Braves and Edward Cabrera taking the mound for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +200 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played in four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Marlins this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

