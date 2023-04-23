The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .189 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.
  • He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • Javier makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
