Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .189 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
