Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:30 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 29 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Atlanta is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Atlanta is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (104 total).

The Braves' .338 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Braves' 9.6 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.40 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Max Fried (1-0) in his third start this season.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres L 1-0 Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros L 6-3 Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Daniel Castano 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Braxton Garrett 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson

