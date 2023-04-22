Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Astros.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.007, fueled by an OBP of .448 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (55.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 20 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.80 ERA ranks 10th, 1.160 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.