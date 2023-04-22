The injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) currently has two players. The playoff matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 from Barclays Center.

The 76ers beat the Nets 102-97 on Thursday when they last played. Tyrese Maxey led the way with a team-high 25 points in the win for the 76ers, while Mikal Bridges scored 26 points in the loss for the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Out Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2 Danuel House SF Questionable Illness 4.8 1.7 0.8

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

76ers Season Insights

The 115.2 points per game the 76ers score are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).

When Philadelphia totals more than 112.5 points, it is 41-5.

On offense, the 76ers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 113 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Philadelphia hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The 76ers rank fourth in the NBA with 115.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets average just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).

Brooklyn is 35-15 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

The Nets are scoring 107.1 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 6.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113.4).

Brooklyn knocks down 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Nets score 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while conceding 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

76ers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2 208.5

