The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .375.
  • Hilliard has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.31 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.