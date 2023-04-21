The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.
  • In six of 15 games this year (40.0%) Rosario has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Brown (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
