Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Bravesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 12-5 in those games.

Atlanta has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 19 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 10-2 5-2 9-3 8-4 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.