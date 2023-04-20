The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken lead the series 1-0.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA
3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL
10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

