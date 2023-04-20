The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -4.5 209.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 61 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
  • The average total in Philadelphia's contests this year is 226.1, 16.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The 76ers are 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Philadelphia has won 20 of its 27 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the 76ers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 66 of 82 games this season.
  • Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.
  • Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2
Nets 66 80.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The 76ers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (23-18-0).
  • The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).
  • Philadelphia has a 35-11 record against the spread and a 41-5 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 48-34 17-18 47-35
Nets 43-39 13-4 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
35-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-13

