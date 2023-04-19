The Atlanta Braves (14-4), who are going for the series sweep, will clash with the San Diego Padres (8-11) on Wednesday, April 19 at PETCO Park, with Charlie Morton getting the ball for the Braves and Nick Martinez toeing the rubber for the Padres. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +100 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Martinez - SD (0-1, 5.60 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 75%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 12-4 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Padres have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Padres have a mark of 2-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

