The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .299 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 11th in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Olson has had an RBI in 10 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (58.8%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

