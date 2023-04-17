Braves vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (8-9) and the Atlanta Braves (12-4) at PETCO Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Padres securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 17.
The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Max Fried and the Padres will turn to Ryan Weathers (1-0, 2.70 ERA).
Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 4, Braves 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered nine games this season favored by -150 or more and are 7-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Atlanta has scored 87 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Kyle Wright vs Luis Cessa
|April 12
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Hunter Greene
|April 14
|@ Royals
|W 10-3
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bryce Elder vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Max Fried vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Martínez
|April 21
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Brown
|April 22
|Astros
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Framber Valdez
|April 23
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs Cristian Javier
