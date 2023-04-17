After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Royals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .322.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 48th in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

In 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings