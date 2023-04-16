Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it better (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- This year, Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.
- The Bucks own a 36.8% three-point percentage this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 14.8 threes per game (fourth-best).
- This year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.7% of the team's baskets).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
