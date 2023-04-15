Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|216.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 44 times.
- The average point total in Cleveland's outings this year is 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
- Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
- New York's average game total this season has been 229.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|44
|53.7%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
|Knicks
|61
|74.4%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
- The Cavaliers record 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total seven times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.