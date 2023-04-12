Pelicans vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227
|-215
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Thunder have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game, fifth in the league, and are giving up 116.4 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 228.9 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than the total for this matchup.
- New Orleans is 41-40-1 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has won 46 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.