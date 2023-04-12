The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .194 with a double and two walks.
  • This season, Rosario has posted at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
