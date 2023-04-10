Having dropped three straight on the road, the Nashville Predators play at the Calgary Flames on Monday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO to watch as the Flames and the Predators meet.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/16/2023 Predators Flames 2-1 NAS
11/3/2022 Flames Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators allow 2.9 goals per game (227 in total), 12th in the league.
  • The Predators' 214 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 82 13 41 54 44 30 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 48 17 24 41 15 23 44.6%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Flames are conceding 244 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
  • The Flames' 253 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Flames have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 80 34 39 73 32 39 58.3%
Elias Lindholm 78 22 42 64 32 41 55.8%
Nazem Kadri 80 24 31 55 49 33 47.3%
Mikael Backlund 80 18 36 54 41 59 51.2%
Jonathan Huberdeau 77 15 38 53 59 34 33.3%

