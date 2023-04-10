(4-4) will play the (6-3) at Truist Park on Monday, April 10 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Graham Ashcraft will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +165 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Reds have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.