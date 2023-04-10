The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Graham Ashcraft will start for Cincinnati, trying to shut down Austin Riley and company.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank seventh in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is eighth in MLB, slugging .435.

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Atlanta ranks 14th in runs scored with 44 (4.9 per game).

The Braves rank sixth in MLB with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).

The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.338).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres W 7-6 Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres L 10-2 Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Dodd Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Bryce Elder Zack Greinke

