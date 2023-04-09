The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)

Pelicans (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Pelicans sport a 39-40-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 11-18-2 against the spread compared to the 3-17-1 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 46.9% of the time this season (38 out of 81). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (37 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 20-18, a better mark than the Pelicans have put up (15-25) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 114.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA on offense and ninth defensively.

With 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

In 2022-23, New Orleans has attempted 34.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.3% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 73.7% have been 2-pointers.

