The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSNO
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -3.5 -

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 38 of the Pelicans' 81 games with a set total.
  • New Orleans has a 40-41-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pelicans have been victorious in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has won three of its 20 games, or 15%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 0 0% 115.8 230.2 115.9 228.4 231.2
Pelicans 0 0% 114.4 230.2 112.5 228.4 228.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.425, 17-23-0).
  • The Pelicans average only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (115.9).
  • New Orleans has put together a 28-8 ATS record and a 29-7 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 37-43 11-21 37-44
Pelicans 40-41 6-18 38-43

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Pelicans
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
25-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-8
28-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-7
115.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
21-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-14
25-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-13

