Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSNO.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|227
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|226.5
|-165
|+140
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-3.5)
|-
|-155
|+135
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 115.9 (18th in the league) for a -8 scoring differential overall.
- The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (ninth in league).
- These teams average 230.2 points per game between them, 3.2 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 228.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Minnesota has compiled a 38-42-1 record against the spread this season.
- New Orleans is 41-39-1 ATS this season.
Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+25000
|+8000
|-105
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+10000
|-130
