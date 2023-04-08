After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has two home runs and three walks while batting .095.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings