Collin Morikawa is set to compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, with action from April 6 - 9.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Morikawa has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Morikawa has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 20 -7 277 0 16 5 7 $6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Morikawa finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The courses that Morikawa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,352 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Morikawa shot better than 76% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.67.

Morikawa carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Morikawa recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Morikawa's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the tournament average (5.1).

At that last competition, Morikawa's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

Morikawa ended THE PLAYERS Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Morikawa carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

