Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .429, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .613.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 5.06 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
