The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .370.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Arcia is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arcia has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this year, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

