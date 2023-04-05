Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' CJ McCollum as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 121-103, on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 22 7 6 2 1 1 Trey Murphy III 17 2 2 1 0 3 Jonas Valančiūnas 13 8 4 0 0 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum posts 20.7 points and 5.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans at 10.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.4 points. He is eighth in the league in rebounding.

Trey Murphy III posts 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ingram posts 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Naji Marshall is posting 9.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 29.5 6.1 8 0.4 0.4 1.3 Jonas Valančiūnas 17.1 13.8 2.7 0.3 1.1 0.4 CJ McCollum 18.2 3.7 4.6 1.3 0.6 2.7 Trey Murphy III 18.3 2.8 1.5 1.4 0.6 3.7 Herbert Jones 8.1 3.9 2.6 1.2 0.1 0.9

