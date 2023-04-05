The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).

He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.8% of his 64 games a year ago, Albies picked up an RBI (21 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (14.1%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He crossed the plate in 30 of 64 games last season (46.9%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (six times).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 28 .271 AVG .219 .322 OBP .258 .444 SLG .368 15 XBH 9 4 HR 4 27 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 2 Home Away 36 GP 28 26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)