At Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) hope to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-3.5) 232.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-3.5) 231.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.
  • The Lakers score 117.0 points per game (eighth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average 230.1 points per game combined, 2.4 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams together surrender 229.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Clippers have won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 40 times.
  • The Lakers have covered 39 times in 79 matchups with a spread this year.

Clippers and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Clippers +2200 +1100 -751
Lakers +1600 +750 -2000

